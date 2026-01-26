Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood years after daughter's birth

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson shares a daughter with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, who shares a daughter with singer Suki Waterhouse, revealed an interesting fact about fatherhood.

According to the The Batman star, he wasn't the biggest fan of kids before becoming a dad himself and did not always picture himself as a doting father.

As reported by The News Digital, the 39-year-old actor, during a recent interview, then explained his stance, saying that he now finds it hard to stay away from her for long.

Pattinson also described how being around his 22-month-old daughter has become less of a duty and more of a compulsion.

The Tenet actor earlier in an interview with GQ, revealed that his daughter is currently watching his 2025 starrer Mickey 17, which, according to him, highlights her early interest in movies.

Elsewhere in the interview, the British heartthrob also mentioned that sometimes when he points out characters, his daughter stares blankly that prompts the father of one to spell out the names for her.

Pattinson began dating Waterhouse in 2018 and the couple later announced their engagement in December 2023.

In March 2024, they welcomed their daughter, whose name remains private to preserve family privacy.

On the professional front, Robert Pattinson will soon star in romantic comedy titled, The Drama alongside Zendaya.

The upcoming movie is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026.

