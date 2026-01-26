Travis Scott's mysterious appearance caught in 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey has surprised many music lovers after a glimpse of Travis Scott was caught in the upcoming movie.
The Christopher Nolan directional apparently had an onscreen role of the American rapper which was revealed during a new TV spot that aired during FOX’s NFL AFC championship game this weekend.
According to multiple viewers, who watched the 30-second glimpse of Scott in the clip, claimed that the Trance crooner appeared to be in a scene between Jon Bernthal and Tom Holland.
If it’s true that the The Plan hitmaker might play a character who tells the story of Odysseus’ exploits in Troy to the gathered crowd.
However, it is not known if he is set to play a special cameo or a key role in the forthcoming movie.
Moreover, there is no official statement addressed regarding Travis Scott’s appearance by the movie makers yet.
Meanwhile, apart from Holland and Bernthal, The Odyssey stars an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and, Lupita Nyong’o.
Produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, the upcoming epic fantasy action film has been executively produced by Thomas Hayslip.
For the unversed, The Odyssey is scheduled to be theatrically released on July 17, 2026.