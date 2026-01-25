Entertainment
‘Night Agent’ to ‘Bridgerton 4’: Upcoming Netflix releases for February 2026

Here’s a list of captivating projects set to stream next month on Netflix

February is around the corner, and so are the amazing titles of movies and series ready to be screened on Netflix.

The upcoming month is filled with an exciting and diverse range of movies and shows, including the upcoming season of Cobra Kai Season 8 of Love Is Blind.

Here’s a list of series and movies set to release next month on the streaming giant .

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 4)

Netflix’s potentially compelling crime and legal drama will be back on the streaming giant with another exciting season.

It will follow the story of Los Angeles based defense attorney Mickey Haller.

Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the new season will see Mickey in a precarious situation after being accused of a murder he did not commit.

The upcoming season sees the return of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, alongside Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, and Krista Warner.

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream on February 5, 2026.

The Night Agent (Season 3)

FBI agent Peter Sutherland, after a Teasury agent kills his boss, investigates a dangerous plot in Istanbul in order to uncover buried secrets.

The series stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, and Brittany Snow.

The Night Agent is available to stream on February 19, 2026.

Pavane

Korean drama film Pavane stars Go Ah Sung, Moon Sang Min, and Byun Yo Han.

The movie is adapted from the novel Pavane for a Dead Princess by Park Min-gyu.

The upcoming film tells the story of a woman who was deemed unattractive by society, and a man who sees beyond her looks.

Pavane is available to stream on February 20, 2026.

Kohrra Season 2

The second season of Kohrra is set one more time in the dismal wintry landscape of Punjab with a fresh case and a new duo.

From Jagrana, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi now works at Dalerpura Police Station where he is now under the command of the new police chief Dhanwant Kaur.

The upcoming series stars Barun Sobti, Mona Singh, and Rannvijay Singha.

Kohrra Season 2 is available to stream on February 11.

Bridgerton Season 4

The part two of Bridgerton Season 4 will release next month with exciting new faces.

Netflix’s addictive period drama is split into two batches.

The first batch is slated to make its way to Netflix on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The second and final part will drop on Thursday, February 26.

The Art of Sarah

Also known as Lady Doir or Reidi Dua, the upcoming Netflix original series is a Korean mystery-thriller.

The psychological crime-mystery revolves around Detective Park Mu-gyeongwho investigates the case, uncovering that "Sarah Kim" is a person having multiple fake identities, ages, and backgrounds.

The series stars Shin Hae-sun and Lee Jun-hyuk in the leading role.

The Art of Sarah is available to premiere on February 13, 2026.

