Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub

The Black Swan star expressed her frustration over lack of female directors in the 2026 Oscar nominations

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub

Calling out the Academy, Natalie Portman highlighted the lack of female directors in the 2026 Oscar nominations, adding, “We have a lot of work to do still.”

The Black Swan star expressed her frustration while conversing with Variety during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to promote her new film The Gallerist on Saturday, January 24.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” Portman said, adding, “You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognized at awards time."

"Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee… Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades that they deserve," she continued.

Notably, among the Best Director nominees, Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) is the only female, joined by Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), and Ryan Coogler (Sinners).

Portman also opened up on the challenges of making a movie, “Even when you pass the barriers of getting your financing, which is harder, getting into festivals, which is harder. Every step of the road is harder, and then you’re out and it’s great, and then it also doesn’t get the attention,” noting, “We have a lot of work to do still.”

“But joyfully, with a lot of joy, working with each other," she added with a laugh, "and it’s a very special process to be in community with women on set."

To note, Portman won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as a troubled ballerina in Black Swan in 2011.


Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood years after daughter's birth
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood years after daughter's birth
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up
Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up
Ana de Armas shares playful winter moments after Tom Cruise split
Ana de Armas shares playful winter moments after Tom Cruise split
Travis Scott's mysterious appearance caught in 'The Odyssey'
Travis Scott's mysterious appearance caught in 'The Odyssey'
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls groupmates reunite without THIS member
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls groupmates reunite without THIS member
Tom Cruise's intriguing role in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film finally revealed
Tom Cruise's intriguing role in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film finally revealed
Cruz and Romeo Beckham spotted on romantic double date amid family rift
Cruz and Romeo Beckham spotted on romantic double date amid family rift
‘Night Agent’ to ‘Bridgerton 4’: Upcoming Netflix releases for February 2026
‘Night Agent’ to ‘Bridgerton 4’: Upcoming Netflix releases for February 2026
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration

Popular News

Karan Johar rolls out unexpected verdict for ‘Bollywood’ terminology

Karan Johar rolls out unexpected verdict for ‘Bollywood’ terminology
35 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz reveals heat advantage over Sinner at Australian Open
an hour ago
JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa hints at embarking on new chapter with Chris Hughes
an hour ago