Karan Johar rolls out unexpected verdict for ‘Bollywood’ terminology

  By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar shockingly rolled out an unexpected verdict for terminology "Bollywood", usually used for defining Hindi film industry.

It all started when the 53-year-old filmmaker celebrated the success of two recent back-to-back mega Hindi films.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, January 26, Johar, who is rumoured to be helming the sequel of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, got honest about striking emotional chords.

"The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove one thing....BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay ) is BACK!,” the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote.

Johar went on to say, “Naysayers can fly a kite! All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!”

His social media post comes few days after his backed and produced the 2025 film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, did not receive a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

Earlier this month, Johar’s era social drama movie was shortlisted in the 98th Academy Awards, however, it did not make it to final list.

While reacting to the news, Karan Johar, who is set to direct Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Proud!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!"

