  • By Sidra Khan
Melanie C subtly targets Spice Girls mate Victoria amid Beckham family drama

Sporty Spice Mel C takes a dig at her former Spice Girls groupmate Victoria Beckham after Brooklyn's scathing claims

  By Sidra Khan
Melanie “Mel” C” Chisholm has shared her two cents amid the ongoing Beckham family rift.

The former Spice Girls star recently took a subtle swipe at Victoria Beckham after her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, made scathing claims against her.

While speaking to the Sunday Times for a new interview published over the weekend, the 52-year-old English singer-songwriter spoke about her 16-year-old daughter, Scarlett’s, career ambitions, sharing that the teenager is not up to the idea of stepping into the music industry.

The songstress proudly shared how she kept her teen girl away from the spotlight, leaving the decision to her 16-year-old whether she wants to stay in the public eye or not – a striking contrast to Victoria, whom Brooklyn accused of constantly valuing “public promotions and endorsements” above anything else.

He also claimed being “controlled” by his parents for most of his life and how it made him grew up with “overwhelming anxiety.”

Admitting that she is “so relieved” by her decision, Mel C stated, “It’s so hard to be in the shadow of a parent who’s had success. The thing is, with Scarlett, she’s not in the public eye. I made that conscious decision when she was a baby.”

While the I Turn to You singer did not name Victoria Beckham directly, she subtly targeted her, noting, “Obviously I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, probably because of my experiences with fame, I didn’t feel comfortable making that decision for her.”

Spice Girls stars Victoria Beckham, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell reunited over the weekend to celebrate the milestone 50th birthday of Emma Bunton.

However, Mel B was noticeably absence from the special reunion.

