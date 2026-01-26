Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates

The former One Direction member is expected to add more dates to his six-night residency at Wembley Stadium

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Harry Styles is set to add more dates at Wembley Stadium for his Together, Together tour, as fans gear up for another Ticketmaster ticket frenzy.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the former One Direction member is expected to add more dates to his six-night residency at Wembley Stadium as part of his Together, Together 2026 World Tour.

Soon after pre-sale tickets for the June 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, and 23 shows go live on Monday, the fans are bracing for a Ticketmaster rush.

Harry’s team is said to have scheduled two additional Wembley performances due to anticipated sell-outs.

He will make stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney from May through December in 2026.

A source said, “Live Nation have huge confidence all six shows will sell out, and have already pencilled in two more at Wembley. The plan is to assess the demand this week then announce the extra dates due to ‘phenomenal demand’.”

Notably, his eight-night residency at Wembley would match Taylor Swift when she performed as part of her Eras tour back in 2024.

Harry is set to reach a milestone, if his tour date increases to eight as he would surpass Michael Jackson as the male artist who has performed the most gigs at the stadium in a single tour.

Late singer Michael performed seven nights at Wembley as part of his 1988 Bad tour.

Last week, Harry sent fans into a frenzy by announcing his new single Aperture, dropping Friday.

His album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY releases March 6, ahead of his comeback tour from May 16 in Amsterdam to Sydney.

