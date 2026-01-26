Ahan Shetty ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after ‘Boarder 2’ success

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
Ahan Shetty got emotional after receiving immense love from fans on his new film, Boarder 2.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 26, Sunil Shetty’s son shared some of the highlights from his make surprise visit to Border 2 show at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai with co-actor Sunny Deol.

The Indian actor wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving so much love to the film and the entire cast. Truly overwhelmed with gratitude. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”


Border 2 is running to packed houses in theatres nationwide. The war drama was released in theatres on January 23, and has already managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark within its first 3 days.

On Sunday evening, Deol made a surprise visit at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, much to the amazement of fans and viewers who had gathered to watch the film in the iconic theatre.

They greeted Sunny and cheered for him. Ahan Shetty also joined him and the two stars thanked fans for the outpour of love to the film.

