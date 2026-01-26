Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on using crutches: ‘Welcome to my normal’

Hrithik Roshan, sparked health concerns after being spotted using elbow crutches, has finally broken his silence.
For the unversed, the 52-year-old actor was spotted using crutches during the weekend as he attended filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday party in Mumbai.
Now, while addressing his health, the War 2 actor took to Instagram and revealed that he had suffered a knee injury.
In a lengthy post, Roshan penned, “Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal.”
The father of two continued his post in his signature witty style, “We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehend.
“Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button.”
According to the Fighter star, his left leg uses this feature as a birthright so does the left shoulder and right ankle.
“Just goes OFF. It’s a mood,” he added.
Roshan explained that this simple product feature has showered hum with experiences not available to most humans.
“A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss,” wrote the Vikram Vedha performer.
Elsewhere in the post, the actor, who will soon star in Krrish 4, thanked his team, saying, “The highly efficient assistants keep making a dash to whisper the correct word in my ear... I feel a surge of love, and wonder if I should induct them as trusted allies in this very secret scheme.”
Ending the post on a sarcastic note, Hrithik Roshan posted, “Quiet mic drop. Exit wound, healed. My brains POV, priceless.”