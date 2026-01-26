R. Madhavan ‘overwhelmed’ by his Padma Shri honor, pens heartfelt note

Receiving the latest prestigious award is “beyond the wildest dreams” of R. Madhavan!
For his grand 30-year career in film, the Dhurandhar star has been recognized by the Government of India with an esteemed accolade: Padma Shri Award.
Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India and is bestowed every year on the country’s Republic Day (January 26) in recognition of distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, acting, medicine, social service and public affairs.
Overwhelmed by the honor, R. Madhavan took to his official Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note, expressing his feelings on the major achievement.
“THANK YOU ALL SO VERY VERY MUCH. I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength,” he began.
The 3 Idiots actor continued, “This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment.”
He went on to say, “I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come.”
“( I am overwhelmed with all your love and messages. Please allow me sometime to get back to all of you. R. MAdhavan,” concluded the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star.
R. Madhavan’s most-recent big screen appearance was in the super-hit 2025 Indian film Dhurandhar.