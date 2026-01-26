Shreya Ghoshal sends Republic Day special video message from ‘Indian Idol’ set

Shreya Ghoshal is marking a national day with a special message for fans.
The 41-year-old iconic Indian playback singer turned to Instagram on Monday, January 26, to celebrate the 2026 Republic Day of India with a heartfelt post and a special video message.
“Happy Republic Day!!” the Manwa Laage hitmaker captioned, alongside a video message in which she can be seen exuding radiance in a stunning mauve-pink ensemble with a clinched waist and an intricately embroidered sheer overlay that covered her upper arms and the sides of the dress.
The message, recorded in Hindi, translates, “Wishing you all a very happy 26th January, Republic Day. Celebrate this day as our country is great. Think about the ways through which we can be better citizens and follow them.”
She enthusiastically added, “Let’s make India the greatest ever country in the world.”
The clip then features Shreya along with other judges of Indian Idol, including Badshah and Vishal Dadlani, as they paid a tribute to the country along with the reality TV show’s host, contestants, and the audience on the set.
Fans’ reactions:
Shreya Ghoshal’s post received warm reactions from her fans, who also extended heartfelt Republic Day wishes to the singer.
“Happy Republic Day ma'am,” wished one.
Another gushed, “Goodness of singing is one & only shreya ghoshal.”
“Happy Republic Day! Your voice is the pride of the country,” a third expressed.
Shreya Ghoshal's work front:
Shreya Ghoshal is currently serving as judge on the hit singing reality competition Indian Idol.
She has also recently released a melodious track for Salman Khan’s upcoming patriotic movie, Battle of Galwan.