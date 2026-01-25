Trending
Hema Malini opens up as late Dharmendra finally recognized for big honour

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in November last year after a brief illness

  • By Fatima Hassan
Hema Malini has broken her silence after her deceased husband, Dharmendra, was finally recognised for a major honour.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dream Girl actress choked back her tears as she feels super proud of her late life partner, who has been shortlisted for the Padma Vibhushan.

"I got the news in the morning. This makes me feel so proud of him. He has made a lot of contributions to the film industry. As an actor and as a human being too, he has been such a wonderful person," Malini expressed.

She continued explaining, "He would always help people, and that was extraordinary. He deserves this. He deserved it much earlier as well. Anyway, what they have given now is itself a matter of great honour."

For those unaware, the Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna. 

However, Dharmendra, who is known for his superhit movies like Sholay, Apne, Dharma Veer and others, will receive his first Padma Vibhushan after his demise.  

The Seeta Aur Geeta actor passed away at the age of 89 after a brief illness on November 24, 2025. 

