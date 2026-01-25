Aima Baig, Goher Mumtaz to get fans humming with new song 'Har Saal' 

Aima Baig and Goher Mumtaz are ready to make music lovers hum with their upcoming musical collaboration.
On Sunday, January 25, the former Jal guitarist released a first look at his new track, Har Saal, alongside Baig.
"Har SaaL - Are you Ready? #aimabaig #gohermumtaz #jaltheband," Goher stated in a joint post with the Baazi singer.
The iconic duo also released a trailer of their new rendition, which begins with a sweet message that reads, "Some stories are better told in harmony."
However, the release date of Har Saal is yet to be disclosed.
As the new teaser dropped on social media, fans rushed to the comments section to express their joy over the new collaboration, with one commenting, "Can't wait."
"Best of luck, Rockstar," another wished.
While a third said, "Yesss, we're ready for this banger."
This update came months after Aima Baig featured in her single, Sun Mere Mahiya, which was released in September last year.
As for Goher Mumtaz, he is set to return to the small screen with the upcoming drama serial, Daag-e-dil, alongside Asad Siddiqui, Naveen Waqar and Hassan Niazi.