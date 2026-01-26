 Samay Raina makes huge comeback after 'India's Got Latent' controversy 

Samay Raina has returned to the television screens months after his India’s Got Latent drama.
The 28-year-old Indian comedian, who got arrested in March last year, has teamed up with Sunil Pal for an advertisement promoting an activewear brand.
On Saturday, January 224, Raina took to his Instagram account to release the first look into his new light-hearted advertisement.
"Get @strch.active and find your next self," the YouTuber stated in the caption.
In the viral humorous clip, the iconic duo appears to poke fun at edgy content trends aimed at younger audiences.
Raina is seen explaining to Pal about a client who wanted the two comedians to collaborate, while deliberately using excessive abusive language to attract younger audiences.
To which, Sunil Pal mocked Samay Raina as he heard saying in the footage, "Comedy show mein gaali-galoch nahi karunga (I will not use abusive language in the comedy show."
As the clip garnered the fans' attention, several celebrities rushed to the comment section, many hailing the comedian on his promising comeback.
Ashish Chanchlani wrote, "Funniest guy in the country with Samay Raina."
"When Sonpur mela meets latent. Whatta a Collab," a second noted.
While a third said, “Most funny and most unfunny guy together.”
This advertisement came several months after Sunil Pal had slammed Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, which landed in a huge controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene joke.
However, in March last year, the YouTuber made his channel private after being interrogated for six hours due to an obscenity case filed over controversial remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, who was a guest on a reality show hosted by Samay Raina.