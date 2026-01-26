Yami Gautam Dhar shares heartfelt message on Republic Day

Yami Gautam Dhar reflected on Republic Day, saying that love for India goes beyond a single celebration—it’s a way of life.
While conversing with Hindustan Times, the Haq starlet recounted the memories, “My memories of the day include just getting ready, as soon as we could, and sitting in front of the TV, waiting for the parade to start! One culture, one state after the other. It was so fascinating. We were so young… even if you don’t understand the complete meaning, somewhere as a kid you’re getting introduced to your sense of pride.”
Gautam expressed, “It’s not just about these two days, but about what we carry within ourselves each and every day of life. It’s literally a way of life.”
On her role choices in films, Yami Gautam said she trusts her instincts and follows roles that excite her, regardless of the outcome, adding, “Of course, the idea, the intent is to instill the feeling of oneness in the country, to tell stories. If I get an opportunity to play unsung heroes within the same system, like in Uri, I was playing an officer from the intelligence department… we cannot even imagine the work that they do for the country, the sacrifices.”
She continued, “And if we get that opportunity through our industry, the entertainment business, why not? And if the audience accepts it, which they did, I think that’s it for me, that’s more than anything else than I can ask for.”
The Kaabil starlet expressed her pride, “I feel very proud. Every country, every state, everybody has their own sets of challenges. How we tackle them on a day-to-day basis, yet keep our head high…being in the film industry is an important yet small part of our life. Whatever is in my capacity otherwise to ensure that whatever I do, even if it is something as small… for example, when I travel and I see anyone littering the roads, I always call it out. It doesn’t have to be always on social media. Our country is like our home. Someone’s coming and dirtying our home, let’s not allow that to happen.”
Notably, Yami is currently enjoying the success of Haq as she received widespread critical acclaim for her role as Shazia Bano in the Netflix film.