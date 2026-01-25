Shahid Kapoor drops cute snap as he begins ‘first solo boys trip’ with son Zain

Shahid Kapoor and his little one have embarked on a thrilling journey!
The Kabir Singh star turned to his official Instagram stories on Sunday, January 25, to give fans an update about his personal life, sharing that he has kicked off an exciting adventure with his son, Zain.
In the update, the Jab We Met actor posted an adorable photo showing his hand holding Zain’s little hand as they sat on an airplane, beginning their trip.
With a soothing melody playing in the background, Shahid captioned the photo revealing that he has embarked on his “first solo all boys trip” with his seven-year-old son.
“Some things are too special to even try to explain. They speak for themselves… it’s a privilege to be a father. Our first solo all boys trip. Etched in my memory forever,” he sweetly penned.
The vacation comes just a few weeks away Shahid Kapoor is set to make his big screen appearance with his upcoming film, O’ Romeo, slated to release on February 13, 2026.
O’ Romeo is set “in post-independence Mumbai, when the underworld rises amidst a changing city. This gritty tale explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis,” as per IMDb.
On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor shares two children – daughter Misha (born in 2016) and son Zain (born in 2018) – with his wife, Mira Rajput.