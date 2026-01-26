Talwiinder, Disha Patani spark dating buzz after hand-in-hand exit

Talwiinder and Disha Patani made their relationship official as they exited Lollapalooza hand-in-hand, sparking buzz after a video of the pair went viral online.
As per InstaBollywood, the Baaghi 2 star and the Wishes singer put the speculation to rest as the couple made things official at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.
In a shared video, the couple happily walked out of the event together through the crowd, hand-in-hand, proudly declaring their love for each other.
The moment came after Talwiinder performed on stage with Kehlani, making the audience go gaga with his music.
Later the Jaqeen singer and Disha were snapped exiting the venue together in the same car, accompanied by friends.
The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions from fans, who shared plenty of thoughts on the new celebrity pairing.
On social media, a user claimed, "Damn - its as real as it gets now!! I mean, I get it - he's a hit machine and riding a high right now. But deep in me, I still cannot believe how this guy pulled Disha fucking Patani. Way outkicking his coverage, looks wise imho,"
Another comment read, "Why does it looks like a scene from a Mohit Suri's movie."
The third stated, "Talwiinder bhai ki pull is crazy, but my question is didn't she have a boyfriend earlier," to which a fan replied, “No, she was single from last 4 years after her breakup with Tiger. All the articles were just rumours.”
Notably, the rumours intensified after the pair was spotted holding hands and interacting warmly at the wedding of Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, in Udaipur.