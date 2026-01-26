Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Talwiinder, Disha Patani spark dating buzz after hand-in-hand exit

Talwiinder and Disha Patani happily walked out of the event together through the crowd

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Talwiinder, Disha Patani spark dating buzz after hand-in-hand exit
Talwiinder, Disha Patani spark dating buzz after hand-in-hand exit

Talwiinder and Disha Patani made their relationship official as they exited Lollapalooza hand-in-hand, sparking buzz after a video of the pair went viral online.

As per InstaBollywood, the Baaghi 2 star and the Wishes singer put the speculation to rest as the couple made things official at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

In a shared video, the couple happily walked out of the event together through the crowd, hand-in-hand, proudly declaring their love for each other.

The moment came after Talwiinder performed on stage with Kehlani, making the audience go gaga with his music.

Later the Jaqeen singer and Disha were snapped exiting the venue together in the same car, accompanied by friends.

The viral clip sparked a wave of reactions from fans, who shared plenty of thoughts on the new celebrity pairing.

On social media, a user claimed, "Damn - its as real as it gets now!! I mean, I get it - he's a hit machine and riding a high right now. But deep in me, I still cannot believe how this guy pulled Disha fucking Patani. Way outkicking his coverage, looks wise imho,"

Another comment read, "Why does it looks like a scene from a Mohit Suri's movie."

The third stated, "Talwiinder bhai ki pull is crazy, but my question is didn't she have a boyfriend earlier," to which a fan replied, “No, she was single from last 4 years after her breakup with Tiger. All the articles were just rumours.”

Notably, the rumours intensified after the pair was spotted holding hands and interacting warmly at the wedding of Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, in Udaipur.

Dua Malik gives sneak peek into her dreamy wedding
Dua Malik gives sneak peek into her dreamy wedding
Orry’s eye-brow raising remarks about Sara Ali Khan sparks feud rumours
Orry’s eye-brow raising remarks about Sara Ali Khan sparks feud rumours
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on using crutches: ‘Welcome to my normal’
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on using crutches: ‘Welcome to my normal’
Shreya Ghoshal sends Republic Day special video message from ‘Indian Idol’ set
Shreya Ghoshal sends Republic Day special video message from ‘Indian Idol’ set
Ahan Shetty ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after ‘Boarder 2’ success
Ahan Shetty ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ after ‘Boarder 2’ success
Karan Johar rolls out unexpected verdict for ‘Bollywood’ terminology
Karan Johar rolls out unexpected verdict for ‘Bollywood’ terminology
Yami Gautam Dhar shares heartfelt message on Republic Day
Yami Gautam Dhar shares heartfelt message on Republic Day
R. Madhavan ‘overwhelmed’ by his Padma Shri honor, pens heartfelt note
R. Madhavan ‘overwhelmed’ by his Padma Shri honor, pens heartfelt note
Samay Raina makes huge comeback after 'India's Got Latent' controversy
Samay Raina makes huge comeback after 'India's Got Latent' controversy
Karan Johar celebrates Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar win ‘in advance’
Karan Johar celebrates Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar win ‘in advance’
Aima Baig, Goher Mumtaz to get fans humming with new song 'Har Saal'
Aima Baig, Goher Mumtaz to get fans humming with new song 'Har Saal'
Hema Malini opens up as late Dharmendra finally recognized for big honour
Hema Malini opens up as late Dharmendra finally recognized for big honour

Popular News

Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Sinner dominates Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

21 minutes ago
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie trapped in tough spot amid Andrew-Fergie fallout
3 hours ago
Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub

Natalie Portman slams 2026 Oscars over female director snub
4 hours ago