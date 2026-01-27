Prince Harry shares delightful update after Meghan’s doc screening at Sundance

Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry has shared an exciting update just a day after his first appearance with Meghan Markle.

On Monday, January 26, the official Instagram account of Harry's Invictus Foundation made a delightful announcement regarding Invictus Spirit Awards.

"Help us celebrate the very best of the Invictus Community! Across the world, there are individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment embody the Invictus Spirit - people and organisations who lift others up, overcome adversity, and use sport or adventurous challenge to drive recovery, hope and change," read the official announcement.

It continued, "The Invictus Spirit Awards are about recognising those people. Whether they are wounded, injured or sick service personnel or veterans on their own recovery journey, or members of the wider community making a positive impact through sport, we want to hear their stories."

"Nominations are now open across four categories and close on 8 March 2026, with the winners revealed at the Invictus Spirit Gala on 17 September," they added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where Meghan's new documentary film, Cookie Queens was screened.

