  • By Salima Bhutto
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 3' set to release this week

  • By Salima Bhutto
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is set to release this week and its streaming rights has already been sold.

In the upcoming movie, Mukerji is all set to reprise her famous role as IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the upcoming Hindi-language action-thriller film has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

It is the third installment in the critically acclaimed Mardaani franchise, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 30, 2026.

The threequel film centers Roy investigating a complex beggar mafia which is behind the kidnappings involving young girls.

The gang is apparently controlled by a dark criminal organisation’s head "Amma", played by Mallika Prasad.

Apart from Mukerji and Prasad, the dark intense thriller also Janki Bodiwala and Mikhail Yawalkar.

The movie’s rights have been sold to Netflix. As per the details shared by OTT Play, Mardaani 3 is expected to premiere on the giant streamer on March 27, 2026, following a standard 56-day theatrical run i.e. an eight-week window.

While talking about Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji recently told Mid-Day that the actors also suffer the emotional struggles the girls face in the movie, as the story is inspired by true events.

Meanwhile, both 2014’s Mardaani and 2019’s Mardaani 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

