Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt reportedly secured a major win in his legal fight against ex-wife, Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard.
As per to Pitt, Jolie sold her stake without consent to a third party, leading to lawsuits and a legal fight since 2021.
Now, according to International Business Times, a California court judge recently ruled in the 62-year-old actor’s favour, ordering his ex-wife to hand over 22 previously undisclosed documents within the next 45 days.
These undisclosed documents include text messages and emails.
The move comes after the 50-year-old actress’ attempt to shield the messages and emails from discovery, arguing that they were protected by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
Her legal team claimed the materials present in the documents were confidential strategic planning between her business manager and trusted consultants, and hence, they should remain confidential under attorney-client privilege rules.
The judge, however, rejected this argument entirely after finding out that the documents were not, in fact, privileged legal advice.
In 2021, Angelina Jolie sold her stake without acknowledging Brad Pitt, leading to ongoing legal battles between the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars, who were married from 2014 to 2016.