Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie

  By Salima Bhutto
Brad Pitt's legal fight against Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard dates back to 2022

Brad Pitt reportedly secured a major win in his legal fight against ex-wife, Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard.

It’s worth mentioning here that the ex-couple has been embroiled in a legal fight over a French vineyard, Château Miraval, they bought when they were married.

As per to Pitt, Jolie sold her stake without consent to a third party, leading to lawsuits and a legal fight since 2021.

Now, according to International Business Times, a California court judge recently ruled in the 62-year-old actor’s favour, ordering his ex-wife to hand over 22 previously undisclosed documents within the next 45 days.

These undisclosed documents include text messages and emails.

The move comes after the 50-year-old actress’ attempt to shield the messages and emails from discovery, arguing that they were protected by a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Her legal team claimed the materials present in the documents were confidential strategic planning between her business manager and trusted consultants, and hence, they should remain confidential under attorney-client privilege rules.

The judge, however, rejected this argument entirely after finding out that the documents were not, in fact, privileged legal advice.

Since 2022, the former couple have been locked in Intense legal battle over their stake in Château Miraval, in Correns, France, in 2011 for an estimated $60 million.

In 2021, Angelina Jolie sold her stake without acknowledging Brad Pitt, leading to ongoing legal battles between the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars, who were married from 2014 to 2016.

