Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post

Nicola Peltz apparently triggered a fresh drama with his husband Brooklyn Beckham's family via her new social media post.
The American actress took to TikTok account and shared a loving video montage with her husband with background playing Coldplay’s Yellow.
In the montage, the 31-year-old actress and his 26-year-old husband are shown enjoying romantic meals together, toasting with wine, sharing kisses and giving their dog affection.
The video ends with the couple sharing an emotional hug with Nicola in the caption, writing, “i love you @Brooklyn Beckham (sic)”
The Lola actress’ post came after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham along with their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper made an appearance at the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 show, in France, on Monday, January 26.
According to Hello!, the Beckham family was on their way to support Victoria, who received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres honour from the French government.
It’s worth mentioning here that the family hasn’t directly responded to Brooklyn’s public accusations against them, he made earlier this month.
On January 12, the eldest son of Victoria and David, via his Instagram account, accused his parents of trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
He also claimed that his mother danced with him “inappropriately” at his wedding back in 2022.