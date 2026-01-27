Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance 

Katy Perry has taken her first clear political stand, urging action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid her high‑profile romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Dark Horse singer shared a call to action with her 201 million followers after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis.
“Turn anger into ACTION,” she wrote in the caption of a post featuring six slides asking people to call their senators.
Written in bold letters against a red background, the first note read, “Who: You, the power is in your hands.”
Another slide said, “What: Call your senators.”
The third slide stated, “We have until Friday, January 30th to block $10 billion (on top of the $75B that's already been funded) from going through to ICE.”
“Where: Call (202) 224-3121,” she wrote before adding, “Why: Because it's time to turn anger into action.”
Notably, her political stance came amid Perry's ongoing romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54.
Prior to this, Perry attended the World Economic Forum in Davos in support of her politician boyfriend.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in July, and Perry went Instagram official with the new romance in early December after her split from Orlando Bloom.