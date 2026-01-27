Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumors in July

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance 

Katy Perry has taken her first clear political stand, urging action against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid her high‑profile romance with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Dark Horse singer shared a call to action with her 201 million followers after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis.

“Turn anger into ACTION,” she wrote in the caption of a post featuring six slides asking people to call their senators.

Written in bold letters against a red background, the first note read, “Who: You, the power is in your hands.”

Another slide said, “What: Call your senators.”

The third slide stated, “We have until Friday, January 30th to block $10 billion (on top of the $75B that's already been funded) from going through to ICE.”

“Where: Call (202) 224-3121,” she wrote before adding, “Why: Because it's time to turn anger into action.”

Notably, her political stance came amid Perry's ongoing romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54.

Prior to this, Perry attended the World Economic Forum in Davos in support of her politician boyfriend.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in July, and Perry went Instagram official with the new romance in early December after her split from Orlando Bloom.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption

Popular News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
6 hours ago
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

3 hours ago