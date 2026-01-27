Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama

The appearance comes days after Brooklyn accused his parents of manipulation, claiming they tried to 'endlessly to ruin' his relationship

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama

Victoria and David Beckham appeared with their kids for the first time at Paris Fashion Week after their son Brooklyn accused them with scathing allegations.

The family was spotted walking out of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 show in style.

The Spice Girl star and the 50-year-old stole the spotlight with their charismatic walk while holding hands with their little daughter, Harper, behind the couple.

Cruz Beckham and Romeo Beckham were also spotted with their girlfriends, Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull.


According to HELLO, the A-list family was in Paris to support Victoria as she received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a prestigious French honor for her unwavering dedication towards culture, the arts, or literature.

The appearance comes before Lady Beckham receives a new accolade by becoming a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Victoria officially received the honor later that day at a ceremony hosted by France’s Ministry of Culture.

For those unaware, the appearance comes a few days after Brooklyn accused his parents of manipulation on Instagram, claiming they tried to "endlessly to ruin" his relationship, and accused his mother Victoria of hijacking their first wedding dance.

The 26-year-old further stated that currently he is not interested in reconciling with his family.

Notably, Victoria and David have yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

An insider reported that the 51-year-old actress feels deeply hurt by the claims, insisting she has always supported her spn Brooklyn and whole-heartedly welcomed Nicola as part of the family.

Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’

Popular News

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
an hour ago
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
2 hours ago
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
3 hours ago