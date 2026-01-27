Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama

Victoria and David Beckham appeared with their kids for the first time at Paris Fashion Week after their son Brooklyn accused them with scathing allegations.
The family was spotted walking out of the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 show in style.
The Spice Girl star and the 50-year-old stole the spotlight with their charismatic walk while holding hands with their little daughter, Harper, behind the couple.
Cruz Beckham and Romeo Beckham were also spotted with their girlfriends, Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull.
According to HELLO, the A-list family was in Paris to support Victoria as she received the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a prestigious French honor for her unwavering dedication towards culture, the arts, or literature.
The appearance comes before Lady Beckham receives a new accolade by becoming a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.
Victoria officially received the honor later that day at a ceremony hosted by France’s Ministry of Culture.
For those unaware, the appearance comes a few days after Brooklyn accused his parents of manipulation on Instagram, claiming they tried to "endlessly to ruin" his relationship, and accused his mother Victoria of hijacking their first wedding dance.
The 26-year-old further stated that currently he is not interested in reconciling with his family.
Notably, Victoria and David have yet to publicly respond to the allegations.
An insider reported that the 51-year-old actress feels deeply hurt by the claims, insisting she has always supported her spn Brooklyn and whole-heartedly welcomed Nicola as part of the family.