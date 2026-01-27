Justin Baldoni bashed by Sony in Blake Lively legal drama

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Justin Baldoni has been bashed by Danni Maggin, a senior marketing executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Recently, an unsealed document of an alleged email, which is a part of Blake Lively and Baldoni’s ongoing legal case from August 2024, showed showed bombshell revelations.

According to PEOPLE, the marketing team took issue with Baldoni's remarks in one interview.

The mail sent by Maggin revealed, "... Justin is basically alluding to 'raping' Atlas out of Lily when talking to the Dallas Morning News. We cut the tape but he is a moron."

The senior marketing then referred Josh Greenstein, then-president of Sony Pictures‘ Motion Group, alleging that Greenstein said that the 42-year-old actor-director, "shouldn't do any more press but he has a lot left so maybe we can talk asap".

The similar incident was reported earlier that there were notably conflicting ideas on how to promote the 2024 romantic drama that deals with domestic violence subject matter.

The marketing plan from Sony included in Lively's lawsuit instructed the cast to "avoid talking about this film that makes it feel sad or heavy — it’s a story of hope."

Moreover, the 38-year-old actress' lawyers also claimed in her lawsuit that Baldoni defied these agreed-upon instructions.

However, Baldoni's legal team claimed in his countersuit (which has since been dismissed) that this was "never the plan Baldoni 'agreed to.'" 

For the unversed, in December 2024, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he vehemently denies.

The trial of It Ends with Us costars is set for May 18, 2026.

