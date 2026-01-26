Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'

Timothée Chalamet sets clear condition to sustain romance with Kylie Jenner

  • By Riba Shaikh
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenners big offer to avoid Kardashian curse
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'

Timothée Chalamet has reportedly refused to be a part of Kylie Jenner's family drama amid buzzing romance.

The Dune actor - who is soaking in the success of his film Marty Supreme and Kylie's love will never appear on his girlfriend's reality TV show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

Despite being in a relationship with Kylie since 2023, the Little Women star thinks "Doing reality TV is a hard no for him" per an insider.

The source further noted that Timothée "thinks he’s above it."

A well-placed source told Globes that "He’s not willing to help promote their brand by taking part in the show or doing a ton of cheesy photo ops."

They continued, "And there’s no way he would ever do some TV wedding special like her sisters have done."

The insider further claimed that “Timmy’s terrified of getting swallowed up by the Kardashian curse. Everyone has seen what happens to men who get too close to that family."

"If Kylie wants to be with him, it’s going to be on his terms, and that means very little involvement with her family," they added.

This update comes just days after Timothée Chalamet bagged his first ever Golden Globe award for Marty Supreme - released on December 25, 2025.

Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz set to follow Prince Harry with tell-all book
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Charli XCX rocks 2026 Sundance Film Fest with three screenings: ‘was funnnn’
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates
Harry Styles expands Together, Together Tour with more Wembley dates

Popular News

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
47 minutes ago
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study

Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
an hour ago
Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route

Spain tightens rail safety with speed cuts on major high-speed route
2 hours ago