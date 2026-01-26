Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'

Timothée Chalamet has reportedly refused to be a part of Kylie Jenner's family drama amid buzzing romance.
The Dune actor - who is soaking in the success of his film Marty Supreme and Kylie's love will never appear on his girlfriend's reality TV show on Hulu, The Kardashians.
Despite being in a relationship with Kylie since 2023, the Little Women star thinks "Doing reality TV is a hard no for him" per an insider.
The source further noted that Timothée "thinks he’s above it."
A well-placed source told Globes that "He’s not willing to help promote their brand by taking part in the show or doing a ton of cheesy photo ops."
They continued, "And there’s no way he would ever do some TV wedding special like her sisters have done."
The insider further claimed that “Timmy’s terrified of getting swallowed up by the Kardashian curse. Everyone has seen what happens to men who get too close to that family."
"If Kylie wants to be with him, it’s going to be on his terms, and that means very little involvement with her family," they added.
This update comes just days after Timothée Chalamet bagged his first ever Golden Globe award for Marty Supreme - released on December 25, 2025.