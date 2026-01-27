Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid has called it quits with her cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos after two years together,.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the Victoria Secret model and her boyfriend of two years, decorated equestrian Adan Banuelos, have parted ways after heated romance.
The tipster shared that Hadid is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split."
The insider added, "She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."
A couple recently spotted together at a Dallas event for her fragrance brand, Orebella.
Banuelos made a rare public nod to their private romance in October 2025, sharing Instagram photos full of PDA to mark their anniversary and her birthday on October 9.
Sharing intimate snaps with Hadid as they two kissing, holding hands and cuddling in many of the pictures, he noted, "October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos pair met in early 2023 at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.
They were first publicly linked in October 2023 and went "Instagram official" on Valentine's Day 2024.