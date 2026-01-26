Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first romantically linked in July last year

Jim Curtis has publicly declared love for Jennifer Aniston after her child adoption rumours swirl. 

In a new interview with Today, the wellness guru has shared the origin of his budding romance with the Friends alum.

While promoting his new publication, The Book of Possibility, which will be released in September this year, Curtis spoke for the first time about Aniston and their high-profile relationship.

"The origin story? We were just introduced by friends. Yeah, that’s it, we found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat. It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close," the 50-year-old hypnotherapist confessed.

These remarks came after a report suggested that Jennifer Aniston is finally considering adopting a child after their possible marriage.

Insiders recently revealed to the Globe magazine that Jim Curtis, who is the father of an adorable teenage son from his previous marriage, "always wanted another child."

"It was tough at first because Jim has always wanted another child and Jen's spent years coming to terms with the fact that motherhood wasn't in the cards for her, and she genuinely had made peace with it," the source dished.

As of now, neither Jennifer Aniston nor Jim Curtis has commented on child adoption speculations. 

The couple began dating in July last year, after being spotted on a cruise for a cosy getaway 

