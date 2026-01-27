Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift

Victoria Beckham marked a major career victory after recent bombshell claims linked to Brooklyn Beckham continue to make headlines.
On Monday, the Spice Girl alum was honoured with the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.
Victoria attended the ceremony, which took place in Paris, along with her husband David Beckham and their kids, including daughter Harper, sons Cruz and Romeo.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer celebrated the milestone and expressed her gratitude to the French government for the recognition.
In a touching post, Victoria penned special words for her husband, calling him the "original investor."
"I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art," she wrote, along with snaps from the event.
"So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," she continued.
Victoria concluded, "My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything.”
Notably, this special victory came after David and Victoria’s estranged son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham released an explosive six-page statement on Instagram, detailing a deep estrangement from his parents.