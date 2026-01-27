Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham marks career win amid Brooklyn's family rift

Victoria Beckham attended the ceremony with her husband David Beckham and their kids, including daughter Harper, sons Cruz and Romeo

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Victoria Beckham marks career win after Brooklyns bombshell claims
Victoria Beckham marks career win after Brooklyn's bombshell claims

Victoria Beckham marked a major career victory after recent bombshell claims linked to Brooklyn Beckham continue to make headlines.

On Monday, the Spice Girl alum was honoured with the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture.

Victoria attended the ceremony, which took place in Paris, along with her husband David Beckham and their kids, including daughter Harper, sons Cruz and Romeo.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer celebrated the milestone and expressed her gratitude to the French government for the recognition.

In a touching post, Victoria penned special words for her husband, calling him the "original investor."

"I’m so honoured to be named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture. I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art," she wrote, along with snaps from the event.

"So to be recognized here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," she continued.

Victoria concluded, "My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything.”


Notably, this special victory came after David and Victoria’s estranged son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham released an explosive six-page statement on Instagram, detailing a deep estrangement from his parents.

Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Victoria and David Beckham spotted at Paris Fashion Week amid family drama
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Timothée Chalamet refuses Kylie Jenner's big offer to avoid 'Kardashian curse'
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Jim Curtis publicly confesses love as Jennifer Aniston considers adoption
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Sydney Sweeney lands in trouble for trespassing Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Kanye West admits 'deeper injury' in shocking antisemitic apology
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Billie Eilish breaks silence on TikTok outage after issuing emotional appeal
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Katie Price makes big move after her high-profile wedding with Lee Andrews
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Quinton Aaron 'The Blind Side' star rushed to hospital after scary fall
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Kristen Stewart fires wild threat to Trump as she unveils bold career move
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Elton John’s shocking response to paparazzi outside hotel sparks frenzy
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’
Ethan Hawke reveals unbelievable advice he gave to daughter Maya about ‘Stranger Things’

Popular News

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions

Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions
9 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
10 hours ago
Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits
11 hours ago