'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes

Avengers: Doomsday will be nostalgic for the fans as Marvel Studios is reportedly bringing back two unannounced Marvel heroes.
According to News Break, the makers are preparing to open the upcoming superhero movie with a clash between two iconic heroes.
It all started when on X (formerly known as Twitter), an industry insider @MyTimeToShineHello revealed the heroes none other than Tobey Maguire, from Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman, from Wolverine.
As per the tweet, the duo appears in the opening scene of Avengers: Doomsday, where he battles the X-Men.
He captioned the post. “Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting the X-Men and particularly Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the opening scene of Avengers Doomsday.”
The same insider went on to post, “@MyTimeToShineHello also posted, “Tobey Maguire vs Hugh Jackman OMG!” and “HOLY S—, Avengers Doomsday is going to be INSANE.”
No official statement regarding the two actors being part of the forthcoming movie has been issued yet.
It’s worth mentioning here that Avengers: Doomsday, which is intended to be the sequel to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, is scheduled for a release on December 18, 2026.
The highly anticipated movie features an ensemble cast including and Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and, Paul Rudd.
It also stars Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, and Rebecca Romijn.