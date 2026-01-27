Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Taylor Swift’s inner thoughts exposed after texts leaked amidst Blake Lively legal mess

Taylor Swift’s private texts were recently exposed in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift’s true feelings about her private texts with Blake Lively being exposed in the latter’s ongoing legal battle against It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni, has been revealed.

The 36-year-old singer is reportedly fuming as a source close to her told Us Weekly, “It’s honestly been really hard for Taylor.”

“Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn’t hers anymore,” shared the confidant, adding that it doesn’t sit well with the The fate of Ophelia songstress.

Another insider dished out that the Cruel Summer singer is “obviously not happy”, adding, “Even though she was sending Blake messages and went to the apartment, she wasn’t involved in creating a master plan to take anyone down.”

Swift’s violated feelings came to light after her and Lively’s texts messages from 2024 were revealed last week as part of the Gossip Girl alum’s legal battle with her movie costar-director.

In one of the texts, the Love Story hitmaker, who is engaged to Travis Kelce, even called Baldoni a “bitch” and agreeing to the38-year-old actress’ request of praising her scenes in front of Baldoni, because she would “do anything” for her actress friend.

Despite her private messages being shown in the court, the source acknowledged that the texts do not prove the Lover hitmaker was involved in Lively’s legal mess, saying, “She wasn’t trying to get involved or make anything bigger.”

It further dished out, “She was just supporting Blake as a friend, in what she thought was a private moment. Now, it’s turned into this whole thing that she didn’t ask for.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift has reportedly distanced herself from Blake Lively after her name being dragged into the legal dispute between the actress and Justin Baldoni. 

