  By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi

Kim Kardashian confessed she was so 'desperate' to become famous in 2006–2009

Kim Kardashian reveals she “scammed” paparazzi with a fake Britney Spears sighting in a bid for early fame.

While conversing on her sister's podcast Khloé in Wonder Land last Wednesday, the Skims founder said, “[Fame] is all I wanted. I lived for it.”

Recalling her career beginnings, she said she was “desperate” to become famous in 2006–2009, at the start of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She recounted how Jonathan Cheban, her BFF, tracked down Britney Spears’ hotel in New York City, and they got there in a Rolls-Royce Phantom with the help of a generous stranger.

Kim said, “We were like, ‘We'll sit in the back.’ So, it looks like we got out with a driver at this hotel. Paparazzi everywhere waiting for Britney at her hotel.”

She went on to say, “We got out and they were like, ‘Kim, Kim, Kim, are you here to visit Britney?’ and Jonathan [mutters], ‘Keep your head down and just, like, shut up.’”

Kardashian and the 52-year-old influencer spent 20 minutes in a lobby phone booth after arriving, saying they “didn’t know anyone at this hotel.”

“We come out [of the hotel], and they're like: ‘Kim, how was Britney? Kim, how was Britney?’” the mother-of-four recalled.

Kim concluded, “We took a cab, I think, because this Rolls-Royce dropped us off, but they weren't going to take pictures of us, like, getting in. So, we totally scammed the system. And it was like on every [magazine] cover. And we thought we were killing it.”

To note, Kim Kardashian began her career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, characterized by behind-the-scenes work for celebrities.

