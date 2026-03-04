News
  • By Sidra Khan
Niall Horan announces new single 'Dinner Party' and release date in exciting post

The former One Direction alum Niall Horan sparks excitement by announcing his first solo single since 2023

  • By Sidra Khan
Niall Horan announces new single 'Dinner Party' and release date in exciting post
Niall Horan announces new single ‘Dinner Party’ and release date in exciting post

Niall Horan is all set to make a highly-anticipated comeback!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, the 32-year-old Irish singer-songwriter sparked a buzz of anticipation among fans by announcing his first solo single in three years.

Alongside a carousel of photos and videos featuring behind-the-scenes moments and music video glimpses, Horan expressed happiness and excitement as he shared, “i’m so happy and excited to tell you my new single ‘dinner party‘ is coming out march 20. presave it now at niallhoran.com.”

He also shared inspiration behind the eagerly-awaited song and its name, explaining, “this song is about a really happy and big moment in my life. an evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life. after writing the song , the words ‘dinner party‘ became the nucleus for the rest of the record. that once in a lifetime moment that i am grateful for and for everything that came after that night.”

Fans’ reactions:

Niall Horan’s thrilling announcement instantly ignited buzz among fans, with one of them commenting, “The best year for the Directioners.”

“YESSSS YESSSSS My boy is backkkkkk I missed you so much,” another expressed.

“Finallyyy,” a third exclaimed excitedly.

A fourth added, “finally some good food!”

Niall Horan’s Dinner Party release date:

Niall Horan’s upcoming single Dinner Party is set to drop on March 20, 2026.

Prior to this, he released his most-recent single in 2023, titled You Could Start a Cult, from his third studio album, The Show.

