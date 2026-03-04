News
  • By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez sparks public outcry over kissing Benny Blanco’s dirty foot

  • By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez has ignited massive backlash with her “disgusting” act.

Days after Benny Blanco was hit with intense scrutiny for showing his dirty feet and farting in front of the camera on Friends Keep Secrets podcast last week, his American singer wife sparked feelings of disgust among fans with her strange move.

In the latest episode of the same podcast, Selena Gomez was seen kissing her record producer husband’s dirty foot as she shared some insight into their “healthy” relationship.

About 50 minutes into the new episode, the Only Murders in the Building star, who was seated on the floor, leaned over and kissed Benny Blanco’s toe while he was speaking.

The act caught him by surprise and made Blanco pause mid-sentence, look down, and giving a sly smile to Gomez before turning toward co-hosts Dave Burd and Kristin Batalucco.

“You like that?” Blanco quipped while asking the hosts, as the Who Said singer playfully slapped his leg, saying, “Oh, don’t make it a moment!”

Fans’ reaction:

Shortly after Selena Gomez’s move gained traction online, fans began slamming the songstress and expressed their disgust.

“Disgusted by these two,” stated a first on Instagram, while a second penned, “i’m so happy these two are together so the rest of us don’t have to date them.”

A third blasted, “This is gonna be really embarrassing for her after the divorce."

“Genuinely didn’t care she defended her man. But KISSING THE ACTIVELY BROWN FEET? Congrats Selena you literally CANNIT convince me you don’t have a wild ass foot fetish cuz if you didn’t you wouldn’t be doin this shit you would be using your words,” a disappointed fan added.

One more said, “at this point Hailey is having a better marriage.”

“Every time I see anything from those two, it's against my will, how disgusting,” slammed a sixth, while a seventh said, "Selena toemez."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding:

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in late September 2025.

