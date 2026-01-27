'Daredevil: Born Again' S2 trailer reveals Jessica Jones' long-awaited return  

Jessica Jones has returned to the action-packed Daredevil series!
Just hours before the release of Wonder Man on Disney+ today, the official YouTube channel of Marvel Television dropped the first trailer of the upcoming season titled Daredevil: Born Again on Tuesday, January 27.
The brief teaser revealed the long-awaited return of Jessica Jones alongside Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and others.
As per the original synopsis of season 2, "Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil."
"But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild," the synopsis read.
Media reports claimed that Daredevil: Born Again season two will consist of eight episodes (one episode less than the first)
However, all eight episodes of another anticipated series, Wonder Man, will also be released at 9 pm ET tonight.
While Daredevil: Born Again Season Two will arrive on television screens on March 24, this year.
The upcoming season is produced by Marvel Studios, via its own Marvel Television label, with Dario Scardapane as showrunner and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as lead directors.