  • By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian bags lead role in 'The Fifth Wheel' alongside Brenda Song

The 'All's Fair' star's new mega movie, 'The Fifth Wheel' has officially entered production

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser set to appear in upcoming Netflix mega project.

On Tuesday, January 27th, the streaming platform announced that The Kardashians star and the American comedian, respectively, will appear in the new comedy film The Fifth Wheel.

The official Instagram account of Netflix shared a first look at the new movie, showing Kim and Brenda Song posing for a picture alongside Nikki and Fortune Feimster.

Notably, the snaps showing the picture were taken while the actors were filming for The Fifth Wheel.

"THE FIFTH WHEEL, starring Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster, Brenda Song, and directed by Eva Longoria, is now in production," the OTT platform shared.

According to the media reports, the Desperate Housewives actress, Eva Longoria, will direct the film, which is written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

This film marked Kim Kardashian’s second biggest project as she last starred in Ryan Murphy's directorial series, All's Fair. 

For those unaware, the legal drama, which premiered on Hulu on November 4th, 2025, also starred Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, and Golden Globe winner, Teyana Taylor.    

