BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here

Michael B. Jordan has secured his first-ever BAFTA nomination as an actor for the 2026 awards edition

The Bafta Film Awards are all set to celebrate the best of films and stars from the last 12 months, as the nominations for the 2026 edition have been revealed.

The headline-making race between Sinners and One Battle After Another has continued to escalate in the UK, as both the films have dominated the nominations.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer led the way with 14 nominations, while the vampire horror secured 13 nods, the highest for any film by a Black director in BAFTA history.

Besides that, Hamnet, a drama about Shakespeare's family life, and Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme bagged 11 nominations.

Chloé Zhao's film has also become the movie with the highest number of BAFTA nominations from a female director.

Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTA 2026 ceremony:

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan -Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Director

Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ceremony

My Father's Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Children's and family film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Original screenplay

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Göransson

Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

The BAFTA 2026 ceremony will take place at London's Royal Festival Halll on Sunday, February 22.

