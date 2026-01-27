BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here

The Bafta Film Awards are all set to celebrate the best of films and stars from the last 12 months, as the nominations for the 2026 edition have been revealed.
The headline-making race between Sinners and One Battle After Another has continued to escalate in the UK, as both the films have dominated the nominations.
On Tuesday, January 27, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer led the way with 14 nominations, while the vampire horror secured 13 nods, the highest for any film by a Black director in BAFTA history.
Besides that, Hamnet, a drama about Shakespeare's family life, and Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme bagged 11 nominations.
Chloé Zhao's film has also become the movie with the highest number of BAFTA nominations from a female director.
Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTA 2026 ceremony:
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Leading actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Leading actor
Robert Aramayo - I Swear
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan -Sinners
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Supporting actress
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Watson - Hamnet
Supporting actor
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Peter Mullan - I Swear
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Director
Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony
My Father's Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film not in the English language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Children's and family film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
Original screenplay
I Swear
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Pillion
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
Original score
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Göransson
Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Make-up and hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
British short film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
The BAFTA 2026 ceremony will take place at London's Royal Festival Halll on Sunday, February 22.