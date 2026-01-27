Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone last collaborated for fantasy-comedy film, 'Poor Things' in 2023

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have reunited for a new project following their acclaimed film, Poor Things.

On Tuesday, January 27, Squarespace launched a second Super Bowl teaser featuring an Academy Award-winning actor. 

The new teaser of the commercial revealed that the Big Game advertisement will reunite Stone and Lanthimos for another exciting project. 

Notably, the fifteen-second teaser gives a glimpse of the upcoming commercial, showcasing the Bugonia star in a haunting setting where she appears to be breathing heavily.

The emotionally charged footage raises questions about what has triggered such a powerful reaction from her character.

Notably, the upcoming advertisement will be released on February 8th, the same day an exciting match between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

According to the media reports, the campaign is also supported by several posters, launched today, which reveal the film's subheading, "A Requiem of Unrepentant Anguish." 

For those unaware, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things premiered on December 8th, 2023. 

