Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: 'I get it'

Charlie Heaton has been compared to his fellow British star, Harry Styles, for a notable amount of time on social media

  • By Hania Jamil
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: I get it
'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: 'I get it'

Charlie Heaton is welcoming the never-ending comparison with One Direction alum Harry Styles.

During the HBO's premiere for Industry Season 4, Heaton said he finds Styles' association "funny".

"We're both from the north of England; we're about the same age," Heaton shared with PEOPLE when asked about fans who compare the stars' appearances.

The 31-year-old added, "I don't know. There [are] some similarities. Yeah, I get it. I've never met him, but maybe one day I'll get to say hi to him."

Industry's fans will see Heaton playing finance journalist Jim Dycker in the latest season.

After filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Heaton said he was excited to take on a project that was "British" this time around.

"It's just so different from what I've done before, and I think that's what attracted me," he said. 

Heaton previously addressed comparisons to the Matilda crooner in 2022 while speaking with Hits Radio. 

At the time, the Stranger Things star was asked if he'd be "down" for a "Parent Trap situation" where he swaps lives with the One Direction alum.

"A day in the life of Harry Styles, sure, why not, yeah," he said. "Could you make it happen?"

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is gearing up to release his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, is set to drop on March 6, 2026.

MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing
MGK, Megan Fox reunion rumours grow after another romantic outing
Kim Kardashian bags lead role in 'The Fifth Wheel' alongside Nikki Glaser
Kim Kardashian bags lead role in 'The Fifth Wheel' alongside Nikki Glaser
BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here
BAFTA 2026 nominations create history ahead of February ceremony: Full list here
Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors
Billie Eilish, James Cameron's new film faces delay due to tech errors
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Victoria Beckham gearing up to 'expose' Nicola Peltz after Brooklyn's claims
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Kim Kardashian reveals Britney Spears prank to fool Paparazzi
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
'Avengers: Doomsday' brings back two unannounced Marvel heroes
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Nicola Peltz triggers fresh drama with Brooklyn Beckham's family via new post
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt gains upper hand in legal fight against Angelina Jolie

Popular News

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
34 minutes ago
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

11 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud

Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud
4 hours ago