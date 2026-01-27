'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton on Harry Styles resemblance: 'I get it'

Charlie Heaton is welcoming the never-ending comparison with One Direction alum Harry Styles.
During the HBO's premiere for Industry Season 4, Heaton said he finds Styles' association "funny".
"We're both from the north of England; we're about the same age," Heaton shared with PEOPLE when asked about fans who compare the stars' appearances.
The 31-year-old added, "I don't know. There [are] some similarities. Yeah, I get it. I've never met him, but maybe one day I'll get to say hi to him."
Industry's fans will see Heaton playing finance journalist Jim Dycker in the latest season.
After filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Heaton said he was excited to take on a project that was "British" this time around.
"It's just so different from what I've done before, and I think that's what attracted me," he said.
Heaton previously addressed comparisons to the Matilda crooner in 2022 while speaking with Hits Radio.
At the time, the Stranger Things star was asked if he'd be "down" for a "Parent Trap situation" where he swaps lives with the One Direction alum.
"A day in the life of Harry Styles, sure, why not, yeah," he said. "Could you make it happen?"
Meanwhile, Harry Styles is gearing up to release his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, is set to drop on March 6, 2026.