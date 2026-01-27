Marilyn Manson sexual assault case revived amid new California law

Marilyn Manson has received a shock of the year after his already dismissed sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former assistant, Ashley Walters, was revived on Monday.
The sexual abuse charges against the rocker were dissolved last month by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.
After a Monday morning hearing, LA Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted a motion to reconsider based on Assembly Bill 250.
"Statute revives the claim. The Court orders the dismissal ordered on 12/16/2025 as to the entire action set aside and vacated. The Court vacates its previous order granting the summary judgment," the order noted.
The revival of Walters' case against Manson, real name Brian Warner, which was originally filed in 2021, is due to a new California law that gives sexual assault allegations more time to go to the courts.
Walters had alleged that she met Manson through social media before visiting his home for a potential collaboration; however, during the encounter, she was subjected to unwanted advances.
Following the alleged disturbing incident, Walters agreed to work as the singer's assistant and claimed that she was abused during the employment period.
Manson's legal team has continued to highlight the singer's position, who has vehemently denied all accusations.
His attorney shared that the revival claim would not withstand further legal scrutiny, as prosecutors previously declined to pursue criminal charges after probe concluded in January 2025.
Meanwhile, Walters legal rep described the latest ruling as a step forward for accountability.
"We are thrilled for Ms. Walters," attorney Bina Ahmad told Deadline after Monday's hearing. "She has never given up fighting for justice."
Ahmad added, "She has had to overcome a lot of obstacles, as so many survivors are forced to do. Mr. Warner has tried time and again to avoid accountability for his abuse against Ms. Walters. But now, thanks to AB 250, abusers like Mr. Warner can no longer hide behind the statute of limitations."
Judge Cochran has set a Case Management Conference for March 27, with a trial to follow unless both parties reach a settlement.