Hailey Bieber hit by blow as her loved one lands in shocking legal trouble

According to Daily Mail, her sister, who was taken into custody in 2024 for assaulting three staff members of Georgia bar, is facing jail after being charged with battery.
During the latest hearing in the court, on Monday, January 26, Georgia prosecutors filed four misdemeanor charges against the 33-year-old model; simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass.
According to Page Six, in February 2024, the Baldwin sister forced her way into a locked employee bathroom, telling Bartender Haleigh Cauley that she needed to change her tampon.
The eldest daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin asked for a few minutes, which she was granted by the bartender.
However, a few minutes later when Cauley again entered the restroom, Aronow removed her tampon and threw it at the bartender’s face, leading to the security step in to resolve the matter and remove her from the club.
The footage, according to the police report, then showed Aronow grabbing and pulling [the bouncer’s] hair and hitting [a second bouncer] in the genitals.
Alaia Baldwin Aronow, at that time, told authorities that she attacked the bouncers in her defense.
It's worth mentioning here that if is convicted, she could face up to one year in jail for the battery charge. Moreover, her arraignment is scheduled for April 23.