Ryan Reynolds’ rep pushes back on backlash over unsealed texts

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ryan Reynold's rep responded to a report titled 'Is Blake Really Unhireable — and Can Ryan Escape the Blast Radius?'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ryan Reynolds’ representative has defended the actor’s newly unsealed texts in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal case, arguing that his actions were simply those of a supportive husband.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star’s rep responded to a report titled "Is Blake Really Unhireable — and Can Ryan Escape the Blast Radius?"

"Yes, Ryan got involved — what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children?" a rep for Reynolds told Puck News.

"He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so," his rep continued in a statement.

The rep added, "If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn’t angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now and always."

It came after Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement, "As stated all along, and reflected in our clients' motions, as well as in messages from Sony discussing Ms. Lively's behaviors, the evidence does not support [Lively's] claims as a matter of law. A simple read of the newly released message exchanges make the truth abundantly clear. We remain confident in the legal process and clearing the names of all the Justin Baldoni parties."

Notably, one of Ryan Reynolds’ newly unsealed texts, sent to his WME agent Warren Zavala in August 2024, surfaced as It Ends With Us opened strong at the box office amid online rumors of behind-the-scenes drama.

