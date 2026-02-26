News
  • By Web Desk
News

NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS

Crew-11's member Mike Fincke, experienced a medical event that prompted historic evacuation from ISS, as per NASA

  • By Web Desk
NASA reveals details of Crew-11s historic evacuation from ISS
NASA reveals details of Crew-11's historic evacuation from ISS

NASA has officially revealed details regarding an incident aboard the international space station (ISS) that prompted a historic evacuation in 25 years due to a medical emergency.

On January 7, the space agency released a statement, which read, astronaut Mike Fincke, "experienced a medical event that required immediate attention from my incredible crewmates."

"Thanks to the quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised", the astronaut stated.

To tackle the situation, NASA immediately decided to evacuate the Crew-11 from the ISS to treat Mr Fincke and provide him medical attention which was inaccessible on the ISS.

Mr Fincke stated, "[It was] not an emergency but a carefully coordinated plan."

The crew, which also included fellow NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, splashed down on 15 January after spending five and a half months on the space station.

The other three members of the crew, including fellow NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, touched down on the Earth on January 15 after over five months on the space stations.

Mr Fincke has expressed gratitude for his crew, NASA and SpaceX's team and medical professionals, stating he is doing "very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning" at NASA's base in Houston.

"Spaceflight is an incredible privilege and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are," he added.

Following the crew’s return to Earth in January, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman stated it was a "serious situation" in orbit; however, the condition is under control.

The evacuation left only three crew members on board the space station, which were joined by four new astronauts in February and normal service has started.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court

Popular News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
60 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release

Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
3 hours ago
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?

Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
2 hours ago