Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album 'Anti': 'It's good' 

Rihanna is celebrating 10 years of her most bold studio album, Anti.
On Thursday, January 29, the Barbadian singer and businesswoman turned to her official Instagram account to share a video clip of her song, Kiss It Better, which she released in 2016.
"It’s Good," Rihanna stated in her caption.
For those unaware, Anti was the first legendary studio album that marked the longest-charting album by a black female artist.
The Fenty Beauty founder shared a video highlighting the release of her album, Anti, which was released ten years ago.
Notably, the video has photographs and footage from 2016, alongside highlighting major milestones, awards and Recording Industry Association of America certifications earned by the project.
Rihanna may not have released another album in the last decade, but Anti has stood the test of time and is still on the music charts.
Anti is the eighth studio album by the musician.
It was released on January 28th, 2016, by Roc Nation and Westbury Road.
Rihanna started recording in 2014 after departing from Def Jam Recordings, which had released all of her albums since her 2005 debut.
Anti contains 13 songs on the standard edition and 16 songs on the deluxe edition, the track list includes, Work, Needed Me, Love on the Brain, Goodnight Gotham, Pose, Sex with Me, Consideration, James Joint, Kiss It Better, Desperado, Yeah, I Said It, Same Ol' Mistakes, Never Ending, Higher, and Close To You.
Since the release of Anti, Rihanna's fans have been eagerly waiting for her to release her long-awaited ninth musical album, R9.