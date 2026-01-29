Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album 'Anti': 'It's good'

The eight studio album, 'Anti' was released by Rihanna in January 2016

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album Anti: Its good
Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album 'Anti': 'It's good' 

Rihanna is celebrating 10 years of her most bold studio album, Anti

On Thursday, January 29, the Barbadian singer and businesswoman turned to her official Instagram account to share a video clip of her song, Kiss It Better, which she released in 2016.  

"It’s Good," Rihanna stated in her caption.

For those unaware, Anti was the first legendary studio album that marked the longest-charting album by a black female artist. 

The Fenty Beauty founder shared a video highlighting the release of her album, Anti, which was released ten years ago.

Notably, the video has photographs and footage from 2016, alongside highlighting major milestones, awards and Recording Industry Association of America certifications earned by the project.

Rihanna may not have released another album in the last decade, but Anti has stood the test of time and is still on the music charts.

Anti is the eighth studio album by the musician. 

It was released on January 28th, 2016, by Roc Nation and Westbury Road.

Rihanna started recording in 2014 after departing from Def Jam Recordings, which had released all of her albums since her 2005 debut.

Anti contains 13 songs on the standard edition and 16 songs on the deluxe edition, the track list includes, Work, Needed Me, Love on the Brain, Goodnight Gotham, Pose, Sex with Me, Consideration, James Joint, Kiss It Better, Desperado, Yeah, I Said It, Same Ol' Mistakes, Never Ending, Higher, and Close To You.

Since the release of Anti, Rihanna's fans have been eagerly waiting for her to release her long-awaited ninth musical album, R9. 

Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Lady Gaga confirmed as 2026 Grammy Awards performer alongside Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga confirmed as 2026 Grammy Awards performer alongside Justin Bieber
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reacts to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's budding romance
Khloé Kardashian reacts to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's budding romance
Angelina Jolie's son to follow in her footsteps as he walks solo at Sundance
Angelina Jolie's son to follow in her footsteps as he walks solo at Sundance
Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady in surprise Super Bowl moment
Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady in surprise Super Bowl moment
Odessa A'zion exits 'Deep Cuts' after fans' casting concern: 'I'm with all of you'
Odessa A'zion exits 'Deep Cuts' after fans' casting concern: 'I'm with all of you'
Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Zayn Malik takes swipe at Harry Styles amid ticket prices controversy
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Chappell Roan dominates 2026 Resonator Awards with powerful social message
Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’
Louis Tomlinson slams 'The X Factor' as ‘unethical at times’
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Cruz Beckham’s latest move linked to Brooklyn sparks confusion amid rift
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare
Taylor Swift ‘protects’ BLACKPINK star from reliving her music industry nightmare

Popular News

Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty

Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
2 hours ago
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career

Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career
2 hours ago
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern

2 hours ago