Alexandra Daddario turns breakup blues into birthday joy amid buzz over split 

Alexandra Daddario is celebrating her first birthday just weeks after parting ways with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.
The Baywatch actress turned 40 on Monday, March 16th, as she rang in her first-ever solo birthday alongside her only son.
Taking to her Instagram account, Daddario has offered a rare peek into her intimate celebration as she treated herself on a special day.
"My son loves 'cool cool stuff. ' Everything that he sees is "cool cool". He walks around, opening everything, looks inside, and pulls something out whispering "cool cool Cool cool," the Mayfair Witches captioned her post.
This birthday marked her first since she filed for divorce from her ex-husband after three years of togetherness.
Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's split reports emerged a few weeks ago, when multiple sources cited that the actress called it quits over unknown reasons.
The White Lotus submitted the divorce papers on January 22nd, before announcing their high-profile separation in February this year.
For those unaware, the two, who share a 17-year age gap, tied the knot in June 2022 in New Orleans, with a private ceremony held at Preservation Hall.
They also welcomed their only son, whose identification has remained unknown, on October 31st, 2024.