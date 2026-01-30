Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Sydney Sweeney hits back at 'MAGA Barbie' label

The 'Anyone But You' star shared opinion on her political leanings

Sydney Sweeney has addressed the online backlash that saw her branded “MAGA Barbie,” insisting she knows exactly where she stands amid the growing social media debate.

While conversing with Cosmopolitan about the launch of her lingerie line SYRN, the Anyone But You star questioned about the buzz on her political leanings and labeled as "MAGA Barbie" on social media.

"I've never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of," Sweeney told the outlet.

She added, "And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it's somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that."

Upon asking about why she didn’t correct the assumption, the Euphoria star mentioned, "I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, 'That’s not true,' they’ll come at me like, 'You’re just saying that to look better.' There’s no winning. There’s never any winning."

She explained, "I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for."

Sweeney reiterated that she is "not a political person,” adding, "I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am.”

The Christy Martin star noted, "I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another."

To note, her American Eagle jeans ad ignited debate in July 2025, before President Donald Trump made remarks about her reported political affiliation in August.

