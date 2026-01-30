Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case

Cardi B has been sued by a security guard over physically assaulting the latter in 2018

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B recently got an unexpected ruling in an assault case filed against the rapper in 2018.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, a judge named Ian C. Fusselman sided with the 33-year-old rapper as he issued a fine to the plaintiff's attorney for violating the court order.

For the unversed, the Up hitmaker is currently embroiled in a lawsuit in Los Angeles with a security guard named Emani Ellis, who alleges the rapper assaulted her during a confrontation at the doctor’s office in 2018.

As per the 2020 lawsuit, the Drip musician spat on the alleged victim, shouted racial slurs, and also scratched her cheek during the altercation.

Now in the latest hearing, the Los Angeles County jury, stated that Ellis' lawyer Ron A. Rosen Janfaza violated a court order by asking about Cardi's personal history despite previously ordering the attorneys not to ask the rapper as it could confuse the jury and result in an undue waste of time" and would be "unduly prejudicial."

However, the lawyer ended up asking Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, in the previous hearing a question, "Do you have any affiliation at this time with a gang?" His question was immediately pointed by the WAP rapper's attorneys.

In the aftermath decision, which took place four month after question was asked in court, the lawyer has been hit with a $1,500 fine for asking the question.

Moreover, Ron A. Rosen Janfaza has until February 27 to pay.

