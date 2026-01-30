Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’

Sydney Sweeney finally broke her silence about her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, whom she split in March 2025.
In a new cover interview with Cosmopolitan on Thursday, January 29, the 28-year-old actress explained why she never talked about her relationship she had for almost eight years.
“I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love,” said Sydney, adding that it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.
“I wake up and I find out I’m dating a different guy anytime I stand in a room where there’s a single man,” said the Housemaid actress, adding, she tried to figure out how to even meet someone new at that time.
According to Eden star, she spent a few months trying to figure out how to even meet someone new.
"I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app. My friends who aren’t in the industry are like, ‘We’ll just go out and meet someone.’ But I can’t just meet someone at a bar. It doesn’t work like that,” said the Anyone But You actress, adding, "I struggle with being alone."
However, after ending her engagement, a source dished out to PEOPLE that Sweeney, who is now rumoured to be dating music executive Scooter Braun, is exactly where she wants to be.
The Emmy-nominated actress and the 42-year-old businessman first sparked dating rumours in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.
However, in March 2025, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino had called things off.