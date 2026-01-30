Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino split in March 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: I struggle’
Sydney Sweeney finally breaks silence on ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino: 'I struggle’

Sydney Sweeney finally broke her silence about her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, whom she split in March 2025.

In a new cover interview with Cosmopolitan on Thursday, January 29, the 28-year-old actress explained why she never talked about her relationship she had for almost eight years.

“I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love,” said Sydney, adding that it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.

“I wake up and I find out I’m dating a different guy anytime I stand in a room where there’s a single man,” said the Housemaid actress, adding, she tried to figure out how to even meet someone new at that time.

According to Eden star, she spent a few months trying to figure out how to even meet someone new.

"I’ve never dated before. I’ve never even used a dating app. My friends who aren’t in the industry are like, ‘We’ll just go out and meet someone.’ But I can’t just meet someone at a bar. It doesn’t work like that,” said the Anyone But You actress, adding, "I struggle with being alone."

However, after ending her engagement, a source dished out to PEOPLE that Sweeney, who is now rumoured to be dating music executive Scooter Braun, is exactly where she wants to be.

The Emmy-nominated actress and the 42-year-old businessman first sparked dating rumours in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

However, in March 2025, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino had called things off.

Noah Centineo stars in John Rambo prequel as production gets underway
Noah Centineo stars in John Rambo prequel as production gets underway
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
D4vd case: PI unveils disturbing details about Tesla linked to Celeste's death
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Kylie Jenner goes solo at ‘The Moment’ premiere with Charli XCX
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Sydney Sweeney hits back at ‘MAGA Barbie’ label
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Cardi B gets unexpected ruling in 2018 assault case
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Blake Lively's newly unsealed voice messages to Justin Baldoni spark concern
Lady Gaga confirmed as 2026 Grammy Awards performer alongside Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga confirmed as 2026 Grammy Awards performer alongside Justin Bieber
Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album 'Anti': 'It's good'
Rihanna celebrates 10-years of her legendary studio album 'Anti': 'It's good'
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reacts to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's budding romance
Khloé Kardashian reacts to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet's budding romance
Angelina Jolie's son to follow in her footsteps as he walks solo at Sundance
Angelina Jolie's son to follow in her footsteps as he walks solo at Sundance

Popular News

Queen Rania sends heartfelt message to King Abdullah as he marks 64th birthday

Queen Rania sends heartfelt message to King Abdullah as he marks 64th birthday
an hour ago
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash

Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
53 minutes ago
Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'

Paris Hilton drops bombshells 'shared trauma' with Britney Spears: 'Was very isolating'
2 hours ago