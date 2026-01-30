Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

The Adorable pair is being widely praised for their strong chemistry, both during and after the conclusion of Bigg Boss

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours 

Bigg Boss season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola has officially debunked the ongoing rumours regarding the couple’s divorce.

Speaking to Times Of India, Akanksha dismissed the ongoing speculations, stating, “There is absolutely no trouble in our marriage, and the post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. The post was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion."

She went to say, “I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. It’s a personal choice and I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone."

On January 28, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye star created a buzz across across social media with a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, sparking divorce rumours.

The post read, “Jis rishte ki buniyaad jarruratein hoti ho, wahaan dil humesha qurbaan hota hai.”

Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the couple’s long-standing marriage remains strong, putting an end to all unnecessary rumours.

The much-loved pair is also being widely praised for their strong chemistry, both during and after the conclusion of Bigg Boss.

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony
Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed ties knot in intimate Nikah ceremony
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu announce release date for ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu announce release date for ‘Varanasi’
'Mardaani 3’ reviews: Film takes solid start at box office
'Mardaani 3’ reviews: Film takes solid start at box office
Ahad Raza Mir turns emotional while looking back on 9 years in industry
Ahad Raza Mir turns emotional while looking back on 9 years in industry
‘Bhoot Police’ sequel gets exciting update
‘Bhoot Police’ sequel gets exciting update
Rani Mukerji breaks silence on AR Rahman’s controversial comment
Rani Mukerji breaks silence on AR Rahman’s controversial comment
Fahad Mustafa praised for portraying harsh realities through drama serials
Fahad Mustafa praised for portraying harsh realities through drama serials
Akshay Kumar reflects on rise to stardom ahead of 'Wheel of Fortune' return
Akshay Kumar reflects on rise to stardom ahead of 'Wheel of Fortune' return
Kareena Kapoor's explosive post hints at personal struggles
Kareena Kapoor's explosive post hints at personal struggles
Parineeti Chopra unfollows Saina Nehwal post-biopic? Athlete says 'didn't notice'
Parineeti Chopra unfollows Saina Nehwal post-biopic? Athlete says 'didn't notice'
Ahaan Panday gets candid about audience response on 'Saiyaara'
Ahaan Panday gets candid about audience response on 'Saiyaara'
Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty
Alizeh Shah slams veteran singer Shazia Manzoor for dishonesty

Popular News

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump

Kevin Warsh nominated as next Federal Reserve chair by Trump
35 minutes ago
Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours

15 minutes ago
Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error

Ariana Grande gets real about viral six-finger photoshop error
58 minutes ago