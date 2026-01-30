Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola addresses divorce rumours 

Bigg Boss season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s wife Akanksha Chamola has officially debunked the ongoing rumours regarding the couple’s divorce.
Speaking to Times Of India, Akanksha dismissed the ongoing speculations, stating, “There is absolutely no trouble in our marriage, and the post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I am not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. The post was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion."
She went to say, “I am the troll queen at the moment! I have always been open about this subject. Gaurav is more guarded because he wants to protect my image. We have an age difference, and he is mature enough to understand my point of view. I have clearly said that I don’t see myself choosing motherhood. It’s a personal choice and I don’t feel the need to justify it to anyone."
On January 28, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye star created a buzz across across social media with a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, sparking divorce rumours.
The post read, “Jis rishte ki buniyaad jarruratein hoti ho, wahaan dil humesha qurbaan hota hai.”
Fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the couple’s long-standing marriage remains strong, putting an end to all unnecessary rumours.
The much-loved pair is also being widely praised for their strong chemistry, both during and after the conclusion of Bigg Boss.