Macaulay Culkin gets emotional honoring 'Home Alone' ‘mama’ Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin shared a heartbreaking tribute to his Home Alone on-screen mom Catherine O’Hara.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Home Alone star penned a touching tribute to his on-screen mom, who has died at the age of 71.
“Mama. I thought we had time," the star’s onscreen son said in a sweet tribute on his post.
"I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say," he captioned side-by-side photos of himself and O'Hara in Home Alone and in 2023.
Culkin expressed, "I love you. I’ll see you later."
Joe Pesci, who with Daniel Stern played the would-be robbers of Home Alone and Home Alone 2, also mourned O’Hara’s passing.
“She was a great actress, and she will be missed. God bless, rest in peace,” said the Oscar-winning actor in a statement.
To note, the post came after O’Hara’s manager confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday, January 30, that the comedy icon, known for roles in films like Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Christopher Guest mockumentaries like Best in Show, died at age 71.
However, no further details about her dearth have been revealed yet.
Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband and children.