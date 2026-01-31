Catherine O’Hara, ‘Home Alone’ star’s death at 71 leaves fans mourning

Catherine O’ Hara’s shocking death has left fans mourning.
In a heartbreaking update, TMZ reported on Friday, January 30, that the legendary actress, famous for starring in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, breathed her last at the age of 71.
According to the iconic actress’s manager, Catherine O’Hara passed away at her home in Los Angeles after a “brief illness.”
However, no official cause of death has been announced yet.
Fans’ reactions:
Her sudden death news sparked somber reactions from fans, who flooded social media with emotional comments.
“She gave the world such joy. What a tremendous shock,” expressed one of the fans.
Another mourned, “NOOOOOOO!!!! She’s one of the good ones who made us LOL often which we need now more than ever.. I’m devastated.”
“What?!!! What are you saying? This is horrible. My God! She is an icon,” wrote a third in disbelief.
A fourth added, “Home Alone is gonna hit different this year.”
Who was Catherine O’Hara?
Born on March 4, 1954, Catherine O’Hara was a Canadian-American actress, comedian, and screenwriter, famous for her appearance in 1990’s Home Alone.
Catherine O’Hara movies:
Catherine O’Hara impressed fans with her incredible performances in a variety of movies, including Beetlejuice, After Hours, Heartburn, and Home Alone.
Catherine O’Hara TV shows:
In addition to the big screen, Catherine O’Hara also spread her magic on small screen with a number of TV shows, including Coming Up Rosie, Witch’s Night Out, Schitt’s Creek, and The Studio.
Catherine O’Hara awards:
Catherine O’Hara won several accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her outstanding acting skills.